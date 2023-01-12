WBTET 2022 Answer Key Out at wbbpe.org, How to Raise Objection

The West Bengal Board of Primary Education (WBBPE) has released the West Bengal Teacher Eligibility Test (WBTET) 2022 provisional answer key online. Candidates who took the exam can check the provisional answer key on the official website at wbbpe.org. Candidates can raise objections against the WBTET answer key from tomorrow, January 13 to January 17.

“All the registered examinees who participated/appeared in Teacher Eligibility Test - 2022 (TET - 2022) (for classes 1 to 5, primary), conducted by the board are hereby requested to visit the following websites of WBBPE (wbbpe.org and wbbprimaryeducation.org) to ascertain the provisional answer keys to questions of TET - 2022 which was held on 11/12/2022," reads the official notification.

To raise objection, candidates will have to pay Rs 500 per question to challenge the provisional answer key. After the results are declared, no grievance against the answer key will be entertained, the notice added. Disputes raised without payment of fees and through any other medium will not be entertained, the notice added.

WBTET 2022 answer key: How to raise objection

Step 1: Go to the official website of WBBPE

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link provisional answer key link

Step 3: A PDF will be displayed on the screen

Step 4: Download the WBTET provisional answer key 2022 and take a print out for future use

Step 5: Click on the objection window

Step 6: Raise your objection and pay the fees. Submit

Step 7: Download the acknowledgement form for further use

The exam was held in 1460 exam centres across the state. Almost seven lakh had candidates for WBTET 2022 that was conducted on December 11. The exam was held to fill up 11,000 vacancies for the posts of primary teachers up to class 5. The West Bengal TET was conducted amid strict security arrangements. In a bid to make sure that no cheating is done during the exam, the government had issued a circular prior to the exam to stop internet in six districts from morning 11 am to 2 pm to prevent cheating. The exam was administered in a single shift from noon to 2:30 pm.

