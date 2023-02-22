Web development and python courses have been voted as the most popular courses among students across the country, reveals a survey conducted by Internshala. The report states that more than 36.12 per cent of students prefer to opt for an online certification course like web development and python as they believe it will help them secure better job opportunities and internships, the report added.

As many as 28.38 per cent of students believed that the web development and python courses will help them to enhance their skills. While 10.69 per cent of students were interested in opting for the courses to acquire certificates, the report added. Other reasons, like the ability to build their industry-level real-world project and fulfill the demand of their college authorities, were responsible for students to opt for web development and python courses.

Also read| Data Science Most Preferred Online Course in 2022: Survey

Advertisement

As per the report, the top five cities that recorded students opting for the two courses were Hyderabad (12.81 per cent), Delhi (12.40 per cent), Bengaluru (11.16 per cent), Kolkata (8.51 per cent), and Pune (8.23 per cent).

The report highlighted that tier-III cities recorded the highest interest to opt for the courses, with 34.66 per cent. Whereas, tier-I and tier-II cities recorded a figure of 30.14 per cent and 18.54 per cent, respectively. In the report, more than 58.64 per cent of males and 41.36 per cent of females opted for web development and python courses through e-learning mediums in the past year.

Shadab Alam, Head of Internshala Trainings, said, “The e-learning model has facilitated smart and easy ways for students to acquire in-demand skill sets. The report highlights that courses like web development and python have gained prominence in the last few years as their demand by companies to effectively run their businesses has increased, thus creating opportunities for the students to get jobs equipped with the knowledge of the required domain."

Read all the Latest Education News here