Website Asking CBSE Students For Exam Registration Fee is Fake, Warns Board

The Press Information Bureau (PIB) has cautioned against a fake Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) website, which is allegedly asking for registration fees from board exam students. According to the bureau, the website cbsegovt.com is a fake portal and has nothing to do with CBSE.

Posting a graphic featuring a screengrab of the fake portal, PIB wrote, “FRAUD ALERT: A registration fee is being demanded from students on a fake website (https://cbsegovt.com) for appearing in board examinations." The tweet clarified that the website had nothing to do with CBSE’s official website, which is, cbse.gov.in.

In the picture shared by the bureau, the fake website can be seen having a link to ‘Admit card payment.’

It should be noted that students should only refer to CBSE’s official website, cbse.gov.in, for any updates concerning exams, the schedule, or results.

Meanwhile, the CBSE board exams 2023 schedule is likely to come out soon. The education board has already announced that the Class 10 and 12 final exams will begin on February 15, 2023. Once the date sheet is released, students would be able to download it from the official website.

The CBSE has shared the dates for the classes 10 and 12 practical exams, as well as the subject marks breakdown. The practical exams for Classes 10 and 12 are set to begin on January 1, 2023. In addition, the board has even issued guidelines for students, schools, and regional offices. The CBSE issued guidelines to students as well as to its schools spread across the country, according to which the students will be required to appear in schools as per the schedule of practical. Students who are absent in the practical will not be provided another chance. All the students will be given complete information about the practical dates and process by their schools, the board said.

