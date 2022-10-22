Weekend, Diwali, Bhai Dooj: School Holidays Extended in Haryana

The government of Haryana has announced a holiday for schools across the state considering the celebration of Bhai Dooj. The day, which celebrates the strong bond of love between a sister and brother, is falling on October 27, this year. All private, government and aided schools will remain closed on Thursday.

The Haryana government released the notification about the day off a week in advance. The notification was also posted online on the official Twitter page of the Directorate of Information, Public Relations & Languages Department, Govt of Haryana. A scanned copy of the official letter announcing the off day for all private, government, and aided schools in the state has been posted on Friday afternoon.

“The Education Department has declared a holiday on October 27, 2022 in all the government, private and aided schools of the state on the occasion of Bhai Dooj. In this regard, instructions have been given to all the District Education Officers and District Elementary Education Officers of the state," reads the tweet.

The letter issued by the state’s directorate of school education and signed by Kuldeep Mehta, assistant director (academics), on behalf of the director of secondary education Haryana, Panchkula. The letter is addressed to the education and elementary education officers of every district in the state.

The formal announcement states that the decision to declare October 27 a holiday on account of Bhai Dooj was taken on October 20. Officials addressed in the letter have been requested to ensure that all the schools in their districts abide by the decision. Bhai Dooj is usually the fifth and the last day of the Diwali celebration, occurring just after the primary day of the festival of lights. However, this year, while Diwali is falling on October 24, Bhai Dooj will be celebrated three days later.

