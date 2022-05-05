Welham Girls School Dehradun Turns Micro-containment Zone with 16 Covid Positive Students

Welham Girls School, Dehradun has been declared as a micro-containment zone after as many as 16 students were found to be Covid-19 positive. Out of the total, six students tested positive on Tuesday and the remaining over the past one week, Dehradun district magistrate Dr R Rajesh Kumar said, reported news agency PTI.

“Six of these students tested positive on Tuesday and the rest over the past one week," Dehradun DM told the news agency. Further, as per the official notice by DM Kumar, the school will remain closed from May 4. It will be under total lockdown to contain the spread of the virus.

The girls who have contracted the virus have been kept in isolation in a Covid-19 cell built inside the school campus, the DM said. It was on the recommendation of the Dehradun chief medical officer that the school has been converted into a micro-containment zone. Uttarakhand reported 23 new Covid cases on May 5, with Dehradun alone accounting for 14 of them.

Recently, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras had turned into a Covid hub after almost 171 were found Covid-19 positive on campus. Classes were shifted to the online mode. The overall test positive rate was at 2.5 per cent. About 6000 people of the institute were tested.

Initially, three students had tested Covid positive on the campus following which more samples were collected of students with mild symptoms. Thereafter, 12 more students tested positive on April 26, taking the total tally to 111. Following which 33 more tested positive on campus. The institute which has turned out to be a cluster expected to taper off soon on continued identification and isolation of fresh patients, state health secretary J Radhakrishnan had told CNN News18.

