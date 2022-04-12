West Bengal 10th Students Write 'Pushpa' Movie Dialogues, Whatsapp Language in Answer sheets

Superhit movies are now showing their effects on West Bengal class 10 (Madhyamik) exams. In a bizarre incident, a class 10th student has filled their answer sheet with a dialogue from the 2021 Telugu film, Pushpa: The Rise. Which has gone viral on social media shows, ‘Pushpa, Pushpa Raj, Apun Likhega Nahi,’ scribbled on the paper. Someone wrote, ‘Dear Sumi, fast no many many greetings and love. How you ‘katale’ (spent) Lockdown? Again someone wrote, ‘I hope you? Hope you’re fine? I want to share with you about … ‘.

At a glance, it may seem that someone is chatting on WhatsApp. In fact, all such sentences can be seen in the answer sheet of the English examination. The students wrote in English. But looking at the sentence construction, the examiner said, “Many examinees have submitted blank answersheets. Some have written Rubbish. However, the most striking is the ‘WhatsApp language’."

One English teacher says as many people write in English-Bangla mixed language on WhatsApp, some of the examinees wrote the answers in that language. "All nonsense. Interestingly, it has been reported that the entire answer booklet had this dialogue scribbled, instead of any real answers.

Writing scribbles in the exam book or drawing is not new. The examiners are also familiar with the pathetic art of writing ‘Please give the pass marks’ in the answer sheet. But they are worried about reading such language. Due to Covid, there was no secondary examination last year. The results of the secondary were based on the internal assessment of the 9th and 10th marksheet.

The examiners have already started checking copies. And they are getting stunned after reading the answer sheets of some examinees. In the words of one of the examiners, “I do not understand the condition of some of the students, whether they were preparing for the examination or not!"

A large number of the students did not have touch with studies because of Coronavirus, observation by the teachers. The examiners also think that writing scribbles in the answer sheets and drawings just because students were detached from textbooks for a long time. And due to online learning, students now have smartphones in their hands. They are also becoming more dependent on WhatsApp. Its reflection can be seen in the answer sheet.

The headmaster of Moupal High School in Shalbani, West Midnapore, said, “The school has been closed for a long time and the children’s education has suffered a lot. Many have forgotten that the exams answer sheets are not for texting or chatting. There you have to write at least grammatically correct language. “

