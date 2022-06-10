West Bengal 12th Topper Adhisha Debsarma Aims at Taking Both JEE & NEET, Wants to Serve People

A native of Coochbehar, Adhisha Debsarma has topped the West Bengal class 12 board exam. A student of Dinhata Soni Debi Jain High School, she beat almost 7.5 lakh students to grab the top spot. She has secured first place with 99.60 per cent or 498 marks out of 500 in the 12th exam, thus grabbing distinction.

WBCHSE WB HS Results 2022 Declared! Live Updates

Her feat, however, does not end here. The topper now aims to crack national-level entrance exams JEE Mains 2022 and NEET 2022. A science student, Adhisha is studying physics, chemistry, mathematics, and biology in school and is now preparing to take both engineering and medical entrance exams. She says that she has not decided between the two professions that would take up a course depending on the purpose.

Inspired by her mother who is a social worker, the teenager too wants to do something for society. She has already appeared for WBJEE - state-level engineering entrance exam, however, it did not go ‘well’, claims the 17-years-old. “I did appear for WBJEE, however, there were only three days between the HS exam and engineering entrance. Hence, my preparation got affected. I was unable to prepare in such a short time or do well in the state engineering exam," she said.

Advertisement

A student of the science stream, Adhisha used to dedicate around 4 to 5 hours a day to her studies. “I am not the kind who would sit and study hours after hours. I did take tuitions though," Adhisha told News18. The 17-year-old took up pure science in her Uccha Madhyamik. She referred to the books prescribed in the syllabus and test papers for her exam preparation, however, is not enrolled with any coaching institute.

Her favorite subject is Mathematics which she says she would like to pursue in the future, however, Adhisha adds that she wants to do some honest work in the future and help society in whatever way possible. While her mother is a social worker, her father is a primary school teacher.

Read | ‘No salary, no food for my kids’: Guinness Record Holder Seeks Govt’s Help to get Wages

Advertisement

She had secured 678 marks in her WB Madhyamik exam or 96.8 per cent. She completed her 10th from Gopalnagar MSS High School in Coochbehar.

WB Uccha Madhyamik exams has recorded a pass percentage of 88.44 per cent. Students can get their marksheets online at wbresults.nic.in, wbchse.org and News18.com. The official marksheets from board will be issued to schools from June 20 onwards.

Adhisha is followed by Shayandip Samanta from West Medinipur who has grabbed the second spot. He secured 497 marks or 99.4 per cent. As many as 272 students have secured place in the top 10 this time. As many as 4 students have secured rank 2. All of them have got 99.2 per cent. Rohin Sen from Patha Bhawan, Kolkata, Soham Das from Hooghly, Abhik Das from Purba Burdwan, and Parichay Pari from Paschim Mednipur have all got rank 3 or 496 marks, which is 99.2 per cent.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.