West Bengal Board Exams 2022: No Plan to Change Schedule, Say Officials

The West Bengal education department has no plans to change the schedule of upcoming offline board exams in the state. The officials are hoping that the Covid-19 situation will improve in the state in three to four months when the board exams take place.

The class 12 board exams for the academic year 2021-22 are scheduled between April 2 to April 20, while the exams for class 10 students will be held between March 7 and March 16.

According to sources, the state government is planning to start special classes for class 10 and 12 students on television and radio. As schools may remain closed due to Covid-19, classes on radio and TV will be conducted by qualified teachers of government schools. The students will also be able to ask questions directly to teachers on the phone, they said.

Earlier, talking to news agency PTI, President of Council of Higher Secondary Education, Chiranjib Bhattacharya said that the exams will be held in offline mode. “There is no plan to change the schedule as of now," he said.

Kalyanmoy Ganguly, the president of the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education, said that the board is not thinking of any alternative evaluation criteria for the time being. He said that the board is making arrangements in full swing for holding offline examinations.

During academic session 2020-202, exams were called off amid the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic. Students were awarded marks according to alternative methods for evaluation.

