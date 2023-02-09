The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) will issue the class 10 or Madhyamik board exam 2023 admit card on February 13. The admit cards will first be distributed to the school heads who will have to collect the WBBSE Madhyamik admit card 2023 from the camp offices between 11.00 am and 5.00 pm. Students appearing for the exam will be able to collect the hall tickets from their respective schools from February 15 onwards.

As per the official notice in case of any discrepancy in the hall ticket, it must be notified to the regional council offices of the board by February 20, to make the corrections. The WB Madhyamik exam will be conducted from February 23 to March 4, in a single shift from 11.45 am to 3 pm. The exam will begin with the first language and conclude with an optional subject.

The examination authorities have decided to adopt a new surveillance system this year. Along with CCTV, the board has decided to use an application for security and prevent vandalism at the test centres. Through the app, the board authorities will monitor the test centres and their personnel. The training of the test centres will be conducted by the regional officers in charge of secondary examinations, district convenors, center secretaries, and venue supervisors.

On February 12, authorities will connect with test centre personnel via video conference. The personnel has to use the mobile application on a real-time basis. With the help of concerned technicians, supervisors will use the application on a real-time basis between February 12 to 17. Dates and phases will be notified later on.

Last year, as many as 86.60 per cent of students who took the Madhyamik exams or WBBSE 10th board exams managed to pass. This was a dip from 2022 when 100 per cent of students cleared the exam. In 2021, when the exams were held last, the board recorded a pass percentage of 85 per cent. This year’s result is better than in 2021 when 86.34 per cent of students passed, however, in 2019 the pass percentage was 88.87 per cent.

