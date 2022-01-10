West Bengal Board Officials Infected with COVID, Exam Preparations Delayed

Members of the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) and West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) have been infected by Covid-19 which has affected class 10 or Madhyamik and class 12 or Uccha Madhyamik exam preparations. Officials have also said that if the number of Covid-19 cases increases, it will be very difficult for the boards to conduct examinations.

The class 10 exams are scheduled to be held in mid-March while the class 12 exams are scheduled to be held in early April. The boards have been preparing to conduct the exams but as per sources, the work has been hampered as several members of the two boards have been infected with the virus and the administrative department had to be closed. Multiple staff officers from both boards are currently in isolation.

>Also read| Unlike CBSE, CISCE West Bengal Board to have Single Offline Exam for Classes 10th, 12th

Advertisement

The acting secretary of the higher education department has also been infected by Covid-19 as well as some other officers and workers. According to sources, Kalyanmoy Gangopadhyay, president of WBBSE was scheduled to go to North Bengal for an administrative meeting, however, that programme has been put on hold due to the current rise in the cases in the state.

Meanwhile, Madhyamik students are supposed to be given test papers this time. The WBBSE had earlier said it will provide free test papers to students, however, due to no official inauguration, the same could not be given. The council now fears that the increase in the number of coronavirus cases could disrupt the distribution of test papers.

>Read| West Bengal Board Adds Coronavirus in Class 11 Syllabus

According to the official notification, the higher secondary exams will be held from April 2 up till April 20 and the Madhyamik exams will commence from March 7 onwards. The class 12 practical exams are to be held from February 4 to March 4. The exams will start at 10 am and will continue till 1:15 pm. The exams are to be conducted in the respective schools of the candidates

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.