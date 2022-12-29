West Bengal Board Releases Holiday List for 2023, Schools to Remain Closed for 26 Days During Puja

The West Bengal Board Of Secondary Education (WBBSE) has released the school holiday list for 2023 as per which, there will be a total of 10 days summer vacation. In 2023, there will be a total of 26 days of puja holidays. The board has notified that overall the number of holidays must not exceed 65 days.

‘This holiday list (2023 academic year) is given as a sample list. A total of 65 holidays are mentioned in the list. Holidays may vary according to geographical features of schools located in particular areas of different districts of the state, variations in regional festivals/customs, occurrences of natural calamities. which must be approved by the school governing body or administrator. But the total number of holidays in a year shall in no case exceed 65 days," reads the official notice.

The list of school holidays in West Bengal for 2023 include:

January 1: English New Year (Sunday)

June 20: Rath Yatra (Tuesday)

June 29: Bakri Eid (Thursday)

July 29: Muharram (Saturday)

August 15: Independence Day (Tuesday, to be observed in schools).

August 30: Rakhi (Wednesday)

September 6: Janmashtami (Wednesday)

September 29: Fatwa-Dawaz-Daham (Thursday)

October 2: Gandhi Jayanti (Monday)

October 14 to November 16 (Durga Pujo Chaturthi till after Vaiphonta)

November 15: Birsa Munda’s birthday (Wednesday, included in puja holidays)

November 19: Chhat Puja (Sunday)

November 20: Additional holiday for Chhat Puja (Monday)

November 27: Guru Nanak’s birth anniversary (Monday)

December 25: Christmas Day (Monday).

Furthermore, there will be a school holiday on July 13 (Thursday) on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Kavi Bhanubhakta only in Darjeeling and Kalimpong districts. A few community holidays have also notified by the board. Schools will remain closed on February 5 to mark the birth anniversary of Guru Rabidas, April 8 for Istan Saturday and June 30 for Hul Diwal for tribal communities. It may be noted that the board has informed that as per the announcement of the state government, the list of holidays may change.

