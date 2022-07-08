West Bengal Board Students Getting Marks at Par With CBSE, CISCE: Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said that the standard of education in the state has “significantly improved" with WBBSE and WBCHSE board students are now getting marks at par with CBSE and CICSE. “Earlier, many of the state board students did not get enough opportunities for higher education. Now the situation has changed. They get 80 to 90 per cent marks just like CBSE and ICSE," the chief minister added.

“Earlier, there was a disparity between the marks obtained by the students of the West Bengal Board and the students of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE)," Banerjee said at an event at the Netaji Indoor Stadium.

Referring to education schemes including Kanyashree, Shikshashree launched by the state, Banerjee said her government has taken several initiatives to ensure that students do not drop out due to financial constraints. “When it comes to higher education, Jadavpur and Calcutta universities are in the first place. West Bengal also provides the best primary education. We are proud of the talent born here," she added.

The chief minister also distributed student credit cards among 8,000 beneficiaries under her government’s scheme for higher education on the occasion.

Meanwhile, with rise in Covid-19 cases in Kolkata, some schools have asked students to compulsorily wear masks at school. In a notice to the parents and their wards, St Xavier’s Collegiate School, located in South Kolkata, has said there will be no entry in school and classrooms without mask. Apart from wearing masks, the school also issued a notice to take more precautionary measures.

“The classrooms and the entire school premises are sanitized every day. Please ensure that your ward wears a mask at all times and he carries a spare one in his bag. No mask and no entry to school and classrooms as well," the notice reads. The school added that hand sanitisers are located at various points of the schools and children are advised to use them.

