West Bengal Board Madhyamik Exams 2022 Begins Tomorrow

The West Bengal Madhyamik or class 10 board exams 2022 begins tomorrow, March 6. The exam will be conducted by the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) and will be held across various places. Further, internet services in and around the exam centres will be shut during the duration of test to prevent mass scale exam cheating.

Earlier, the state chief secretary had held a meeting with the district magistrates and SP of all districts. At that point of time, the district admin was asked to point out sensitive places and impose the system of suspending internet services during exam times.

Every year, in West Bengal, mass cheating is big problem for the administration, and to tackle the same, this system will be enforced. The places in which internet services will be suspended will be decided by respective district administration.

Earlier too, internet services were shut down within 100 meters of certain exam centres during the Madhyamik examinations. Sources had earlier said that CCTV cameras too have been installed in several examination centres of each district this time.

WBBSE had earlier released the admit card or hall ticket for the Madhyamik exams on February 23. The board president Kalyanmoy Gangopadhyay had earlier said that the board exams will not be canceled this year and exams will be held as per schedule from March 7. The board exams will be held amid strict Covid-19 precautions.

“Secondary examinations are scheduled to start on March 7. We are well prepared. There is still plenty of time. Test papers have been released for students. The Board of Secondary Education took question papers from 9991 schools across the state," the board president had said. After studying the question papers from nearly 1000 schools, questions were selected to create the test paper for Madhyamik students.

