Can School Textbooks Say Bose Was First PM of India?, West Bengal Asks Syllabus Committee to Investigate

Committee working on finding how Bose worked as a PM while in exile (Image by Shutterstock/ Representational Image)
Syllabus committee has been asked to scrutinize the issues related to his government and cabinet in detail. Once finalised the committee will include these details in the school syllabus.

Kamalika Sengupta| News18.com
Kolkata // Updated: January 25, 2022, 11:13 IST

West Bengal government is working on a theory to find out if Subhash Chandra Bose was acting as India’s first Prime Minister while in exile. General Secretary of TMC Kunal Ghosh tweeted tagging Education Minister Bratyo Basu that Netaji was the first Prime Minister of India.

He added that the syllabus committee has been asked to scrutinize the issues related to Bose’s government, his cabinet and other details which can explain how he was running the government while in exile. Once finalised the committee will include these details in the school syllabus.

Bratyo Basu while talking to the reporters said “Netaji was running Government in exile and Netaji was the first PM of India. The education department is working on formulating curriculum on this and included in school education."

Till now, there are several chapters on Bose fondly called as Netaji in school textbooks across classes, however, this will be a unique addition, if accepted.

The political debate on Bose has been reignited after the tableau controversy. The central government has rejected the West Bengal government’s tableau on Bose. The tableau features a statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose to honour his role in the Indian freedom struggle. A petition has also been filed in the Calcutta high court demanding the inclusion of the state’s Netaji tableau at the January 26 parade in Delhi.

Recently, PM Modi has unveiled a hologram statue of Bose at India Gate. Mamata feels that the statue at India Gate was set up after pressure from the state. If Netaji gets bigger space in Government schools, it might start a competition between union and state, believe academicians.

Kamalika Sengupta Kamalika Sengupta, Editor, Digital East of News18, is a multilingual journalist with 16 years of experience in covering the northeast, with specialisation in politics and defence. She has won UNICEF Laadli Award for Gender Sensitivity and Bengal Government’s Sikshashree Award

first published: January 25, 2022, 10:28 IST