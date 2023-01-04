West Bengal Govt Schools Introduce Chapter on Sexual Abuse to Create Awareness Among Children

This is the first time that the West Bengal government has introduced a chapter on sexual abuse on children with a detailed study of POCSO act in state board syllabus. The chapter has been introduced in class 7 physical education subject. Previously, it was was there in the form of rhymes.

As per sources in education department, the aim is to make children more aware of their body, rights, their physical safety and what’s not a good touch. This time, the board has tried to incorporate information and explanation on various legal aspects of sexual abuse. This incorporation has been done through various pictures which will help children’s says sources.

In total, four pages have been included about information on sexual abuse. The syllabus committee chairman told News18.com, “Whatever we felt is required to the children’s from their perspective is incorporated there in syllabus." What are the punishment for sexual harassment has been included in the syllabus. Which are the points which can be considered as sexual abuse too has been clearly projected. Not only how to report sexual abuse, what to inform parents too has been explained.

In 2017, “good touch" and “bad touch" was introduced in the syllabus. Now the board is brainstorming how teachers will teach sexual abuse. Sources in the education department said that special training will be provided to teachers for this. Incidents of sexual abuse have been reported on various schools, therefore this was need of the hour, believes the state government.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis had said the state government will ask schools to install CCTV cameras as a way to prevent sexual assaults on girl students. “Some rich schools do have CCTV network. But we will try and instruct the aided and non-aided schools to set up CCTV cameras as a deterrent measure. It would naturally discourage some people from indulging in such acts," Fadnavis said.

