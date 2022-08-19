'West Bengal Govt Takes Cut From Money Allocated to Education Fund,' Suvendu Complains to Pradhan

“It’s centre’s money but State is using it for Biswa Bangla logo on it," Suvendu Adhikary Leader of the Opposition in the West Bengal Legislative Assembly has now complained to Central Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

According to Adhikary State demanded Rs 400 crore Student Support Services fund, however, State takes cut money from this.

Suvendu handed over school uniforms with the ‘Biswa Bangla logo’ to Education Minister and also documents showing how the State takes cut money says sources close to Adhikary. Suvendu alleges that the state government takes cut from Centres fund and students get a low-quality uniform.

On Thursday Dharmendra Pradhan was on a two-day tour in Bengal. During this visit, Adhikary also requested that money for students should directly reach parents to avoid mishandling funds. He conveyed to Pradhan that this will reduce corruption in the system.

Earlier Adhikary also complained to Prime Minister that State has misutilised MNREGA and other funds. He requested PM to look after the matter minutely.

The central team has already visited various Districts of Bengal to oversee panchayat work.

A 100 days money has already been stopped by Centre. The Centre has sighted that Bengal has violated rules of expenditure. State and TMC, on the other hand, have clearly stated that this is economic non-cooperation.

After his meeting, Dharmendra Pradhan said, “Always a pleasure meeting popular leader and LoP in West Bengal Shri Suvendu Adhikari. He apprised me of the rampant corruption and irregularities of the WB School Education Department. Assured him that the Government of India is committed to safeguarding the best interests of students in West Bengal."

