West Bengal Govt to Reopen Primary Schools from Tomorrow

The West Bengal government has directed all primary and upper primary schools to reopen in-person classes from nursery to class 7 from February 16 due to a decline in the number of Covid-19 cases in the state. It added that a separate Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) will be issued by the state education department in this regard.

All schools have been directed to maintain physical distancing and wear masks at all times. All the teaching and non-teaching staff of classes 1 to 7 have been asked to report at their respective schools on February 15 so that the physical classes commence from February 16.

In the notification issued to the district magistrates, the school education department said the additional district magistrate (education) must act as the nodal officer to coordinate with upper primary and primary schools for starting classes from February 16 after sanitisation and enforcement of all Covid protocol by February 16.

Offline classes for the lower sections will commence after a gap of two years, In-person classes for students of classes 8 to 12 have already begun from February 3 along with colleges and universities.

Earlier West Bengal Chief Minister, Mamata Banerjee has said that state government is mulling to reopen schools for students in junior classes also. Speaking to the media, the minister said that she will talk to schools about whether smaller classes can get started with 50 percent attendance or not.

As per the SOPs released earlier, students attending in-person classes will have to reach half an hour before the classes commence. Further, all schools will have to adhere to strict Covid-19 protocols including maintaining social distancing, wearing masks at all times, and using sanitiser.

