West Bengal HS Result 2022 at wbresults.nic.in: Websites to Check Uccha Madhyamik Marksheet, Know Passing Marks

The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) will release the higher secondary or class 12 results 2022 today, June 10. The result will be first announced via a press conference at 11 am, however, the link to check marks is unlikely to be open before noon. Once released, candidates will be able to check their results through the official websites.

West Bengal HS Result 2022: Websites to Check

— wbresults.nic.in

— wbchse.nic.in

— wbchse.org

The WB Uccha Madhyamik exams were held from April 2 to April 26 this year. About 7.45 lakh students had appeared for the WBCHSE class 12 exams in 2022.

West Bengal HS Result 2022: Passing Marks

Students who appeared for the WBCHSE class 12 exams 2022 must score a minimum 33 percent to pass the exam. Students will also have to score a minimum of 20 percent marks in practical exams. The minimum aggregate mark to pass the West Bengal HS exam is 272.

In order to obtain the first division in the exam, students must score at least 480 marks. Students scoring above 360 marks will be given second division while those scoring above 272 will get third division.

West Bengal HS Result 2022: Last Years Pass Percentages

More than 10 lakh students had appeared for the WBCHSE class 12 exams in 2021. Out of these, 86.34 per cent students had managed to pass the exam. The pass percentage of boys was recorded at 89.87 per cent while the passing percentage of girls was 86.34 per cent.

WBCHSE used an alternative evaluation process for class 12 students last year as the written exams were cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The board had divided theoretical marks into two parts — 60 per cent weightage has been given to subject marks of class 11 annual exams, while the remaining 40 per cent will be given on the basis of the marks obtained in Madhyamik or class 10.

In 2020, 7.61 lakh students had appeared for the WBH 12th exams. Out of the total candidates who appeared for the exam, as many as 90.13 per cent had passed. This was the highest ever pass percent recorded in the class 12 exams held by the West Bengal board. Over 50 per cent of the students who passed the exam managed to score the first division.

