West Bengal HS Result 2022 Date and Time Announced, Know When & From Where to Get Marksheet

The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) will release the Uccha Madhyamik or HS result on June 10. Students who appeared for the WB 12th exam for any of the three streams – science, commerce, arts will get their results on the official website of WBCHSE. Students will have to enter their roll number and birth date to access the result.

Once announced, the online marksheets will be available at:

— wbchse.nic.in,

— wbresults.nic.in

Advertisement

Apart from the official websites, students will also be able to check the results directly at News18.com by filling the form given below:

Also read| WB Madhyamik Results 2022: Raunak Mandal Gets Rank 1, Check West Bengal 10th Merit List

WBCHSE HS Results 2022: How to check

Step 1: Click on the West Bengal Uccha Madhyamik result 2022 link on the WBCHSE official portal

Step 2: Enter your roll number and date of birth. Submit

Step 3: Your West Bengal class 12th result will be shown on the screen. Download and take a printout

Advertisement

To clear the exam, students need to score a minimum of 33 per cent marks to pass the WBCHSE class 12 exam. They will have to secure 20 per cent marks in practical exams. The minimum aggregate mark to pass the WB board exam is 272. To obtain the first division, candidates will need to secure at least 480 marks. Those obtaining marks above 360 will get a second division while marks above 272 will be marked as third division. Those who couldn’t secure the minimum qualifying marks will have to appear for the supplementary examination. While those who fail in more than two subjects will have to repeat the year.

Advertisement

Last year, the WBCHSE had to cancel the written exam and prepare the marksheet based on a different evaluation process. It was prepared on the basis of the 40:60 formula where 40 per cent weightage was been given to the best of four subjects in the Madhyamik exam held for the batch in 2019 while 60 per cent is given to the class 11 annual exam conducted in 2020. All students were declared pass in 2021.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.