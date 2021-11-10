West Bengal Introduces Bridge Course to Help Students Make up for 2-year Loss

West Bengal Madhyamik and Higher Secondary boards are gearing up to introduce the bridge course in schools from November 18 to help students make up for the learning gap in the last two years. Schools were shut down after the announcement of lockdown due to Covid-19 in March 2020.

According to a senior officer in the West Bengal Education department, the bridge course has been prepared by a panel of teachers and it aims to provide speedy learning to the students that they have missed out during the lockdown.

The officer further added that the government plans to first start the bridge course for classes nine and 12 so that the students appearing for the board examinations in 2022 are better prepared.

Officials of both Madhyamik and Higher Secondary Boards have provided training to the teachers teaching in various government schools managed or run by the West Bengal government to launch the bridge course from November 18.

According to the officer, under the bridge course, students of class nine will be taught the key concepts of classes seven and eight. While class 10 students will be taught the key concepts of classes eight and nine. A similar course will be exercised for students currently studying in classes 11 and 12.

As per officials of Madhyamik and Higher Secondary Boards, the bridge course is a necessity and not an obligation. Officers of the education department firmly believe that schools in Kolkata and other major cities in the state conducted regular online classes but students staying in far off villages and small towns could not participate in the online classes due to the digital gap.

“Students who were in class seven or eight are now in class nine and 10 respectively. Students who failed to take classes during the pandemic have missed out a lot in the last one and a half years. To help the students understand the subject better the bridge course is being introduced," said a senior official of the Education department.

