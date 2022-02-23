West Bengal Madhyamik 2022 Admit Card Likely to Release Today: WBBSE President

The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) is expected to release the admit card or hall ticket for the Madhyamik or class 10 board exams today, February 23. WBBSE President Kalyanmoy Gangopadhyay confirmed that board exams will not be canceled and exams will be held as per schedule from March 7. The board exams will be held amid strict Covid precautions.

A meeting was held with the headmasters in charge of the North 24 Parganas district and the officials including the president secretary of the board of secondary education. At the meeting, the venue in-charges were given multiple instructions regarding the conduction of the secondary examination. At the meeting, the headteachers were told, “There will be a Madhyamik exam this year. All of you must be careful. Do not create panic in any way unnecessarily."

Also read| What’s the PPP Model for Schools in West Bengal? Why It is Being Opposed

Advertisement

According to sources, this is the first district-level meeting to prepare for the secondary or 10th examination. The board has already increased the number of examination centres in the state due to the Covid-19 situation. Further, the examination center is being set up in such a way that the examination centre is located near the home of the students.

According to the council, from February 23, schools will be able to collect admit cards from different camps. The schools can then distribute it amongst the students. According to board sources, the board president may also go to east and west Midnapore districts to hold meetings to prepare for the exams.

Meanwhile, the school education department has already received a detailed report from the councils on the overall preparations for the Madhyamik examination. The number of candidates this time has increased a lot as compared to the last few years. More than 13 lakh students will be appearing for the 10th board exam.

Read| UP Board Class 10th, 12th Exams Likely in April, UPMSP to Release Date Sheet Soon

Advertisement

According to sources, the school education secretary has held several meetings with the higher education parliament regarding the preparation of secondary and higher secondary examinations. The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) will also meet with the Chief Secretary next week. Sources said that the Higher Secondary Education (WBHSE) may sit down to discuss the exam preparations. Different district governors may also be present at that meeting.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.