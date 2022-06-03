West Bengal Madhyamik Result 2022: How to Check WB 10th Marksheet Online, via SMS, Digilocker

The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) will declare the Madhyamik or class 10 final exam result 2022 today, June 3 at 9 am. Students who appeared for the examination will be able to check the WBBSE Madhyamik result on the official websites of the board at wbbse.wb.gov.in, wbbse.org, indiaresult.com and wbresults.nic.in.

WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2022 LIVE Updates

Candidates will have to secure a minimum of 34 per cent marks or grade C in each subject and overall to clear the WBBSE Madhyamik exam. Those who fail to get the pass marks in one or two subjects will likely get another chance to clear it in the form of supplementary exams. For students who fail in more than two subjects will have to repeat the year.

WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2022: Over 10 lakh students awaiting scores

Advertisement

As many as 11.8 lakh students had enrolled for the WBBSE Madhyamik exam 2022. Last year, a total of 10.79 lakh students had passed the exam. However, not all students who enroll or register appear for exams. In 2020, as many as 10.35 lakh students took the class 10 exams, in 2019, it was 10.66 lakh and in 2018, it was at 11.02 lakh.

Other than the official websites, candidates can download the mobile app, “Madhyamik Results 2022″ from the Play Store to check their 10th results. They will also be able to check the WBBSE Madhyamik results directly at News18.com by filling the form given below:

WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2022: How to Check

Step 1: Visit the official website of WBBSE — wbresults.nic.in

Step 2: The result link - “West Bengal WBBSE Class 10 Madhyamik Result 2022″ will be visible on the homepage. Tap on it.

Step 3: Enter the log-in credentials such as roll number along with the date of birth.

Advertisement

Step 4: Submit and check your result.

Step 5: Take a printout of the result and keep it safe for future use.

WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2022: How to Check via SMS

Advertisement

If the website is facing a glitch due to any unexpected reasons, students can check the WBBSE Madhyamik result via SMS also. Draft an SMS as WB Roll number to 5676750.

WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2022: How to Check via DigiLocker

Step 1: Download the Digilocker app on your phone from Google Play Store or Apple App store. You can also visit the official website of digilocker.gov.in.

Step 2: Sign up using your mobile number, name, date of birth, mobile number, email id, and Aadhar number

Step 3: Now, create a password and click on submit.

Step 4: Login using your required information

Advertisement

Step 5: Now, click on the WBBSE under the ‘education’ tab

Advertisement

Step 6: Select the option of WBBSE Madhyamik/10th exam result 2022

Step 7: Input your Aadhaar Card number and the result will appear on your screen.

West Bengal Madhyamik Result 2022: What to check in marksheet

After getting the results online, candidates must take a printout of the marksheet. They also need to ensure it is error-free and for that, they need to check a few things on the WBBSE Madhyamik marksheets. This includes spelling of name of the student, correct application number, subjects names and spellings. Students must check not only the total marks but if the percentage calculation is correct for subject-wise marks. Further, they need to check the pass/fail status. Students will also get grades along with marks. They need to ensure that the grades given to them is corresponding to that of marks obtained by them.

West Bengal Madhyamik Result 2022: Error in marksheet? What to do

In case of any student finds an error in the marksheet, they must contact their respective school principals, or, they can directly get in touch with the board. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, students and parents are advised not to travel to the WBBSE Madhyamik headquarter and raise their concerns online. To raise a concern online, they can email to the authorities or call on the number provided on the official website for any query.

WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2022: Subjects and syllabus

As per West Bengal class 10 syllabus, all students will have to appear in a total of 8 subjects. This comprises of language, compulsory subjects, and one optional subject. This should include first language (Hindi, Bengali, English Gujarati, Modern, Tibet, Nepali, Punjabi, Telugu Tamil, Urdu, Gurmukhi, Odia, Santali), second language (English, if any other language is offered as first Language, Bengali or Nepali, if English is the student’s first Language) as well as any of the subjects including math, life science, physical science, geography, and history.

West Bengal Madhyamik Result 2022: Know passing marks

Students will have to secure at least 34 per cent marks to clear the WBBSE Madhyamik exam 2022. They need to clear theory papers and practical subjects separately. The passing marks is 272 out of 800. The theory papers are of 90 marks, and students have to score at least 30 marks in each subject. The practical exam is of 10 marks, out of which the pass marks is 3.

WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2022: Dip in pass percentage likely

Over 11.18 lakh students had appeared for the WBBSE Madhyamik exam this year conducted between March 7 and 16. In 2021, the WBBSE recorded a pass percentage of 100 per cent. Prior to that, it was around 85 per cent. In 2020, 86.34 per cent of students had passed the exam. In 2019, as many as 88.87 per cent of students cleared the exam while in 2018, it was at 85.49 per cent, 88.65 per cent in 2017, and 85.4 per cent in 2016. This year too the WBBSE Madhyamik result is likely to be back at its regular percentage and take a dip from last year as exams were cancelled in 2021.

West Bengal Madhyamik Result 2022: What happened last year

WBBSE Madhyamik exam was held after a year-long gap. The authorities did not hold class 10 exams, in 2021, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The students were evaluated, using an alternative assessment scheme. Last year a total of 10,79,749 candidates registered themselves for the Madhyamik exam. A total of 79 students had scored 697 marks and the pass percentage was 100 per cent.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.