West Bengal Mulls Reopening Schools for Junior Classes

With the COVID-19 cases reducing, most states in the country are reopening schools. In West Bengal, schools have only reopened for for classes 8 to 12, however in the latest development, the West Bengal Chief Minister, Mamata Banerjee has said that state government is mulling over to reopening schools for students in junior classes also.

Speaking to the media, the minister said that she will talk to schools whether, smaller classes can get started with 50 percent attendance or not.

On February 3, schools from classes 8 to 12 had reopened in WB. For students of classes 10 and 12 who are set to appear for the board exams this year, the government has allowed all practical and theoretical classes. Teaching and non-teaching staff were allowed to join schools from February 2.

“COVID-19 situation in Bengal has improved. Schools will reopen on February 3 for classes 8 to 12. Colleges, universities, polytechnics, and ITIs will also restart offline classes on the same day. We are not reopening primary schools right now," CM Mamata Banerjee had said earlier. She had also stated that the decision to reopen primary classes will be taken later.

All students, teaching, and staff members have been asked to follow all Covid-19 protocols. Covid-19 protocols such as social distancing, wearing masks, and using sanitiser are to be maintained. Earlier, the West Bengal school education board had asked parents and guardians to create awareness about the Covid-19 protocols while attending offline classes. Apart from schools, colleges, and universities too have been allowed to reopen.

Meanwhile, the Madhyamik and Uccha Madhyamik exams are to be held as per schedule, the WB education department had said. The class 12 board exams will be held from April 2 to April 20, while the class 10 exams will be conducted between March 7 and March 16. The officials are hoping that the Covid-19 situation will improve when the board exams take place.

