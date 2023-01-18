West Bengal School Madhyamik Question Paper Asks About 'Azad Kashmir', Board Says Will Take Strict Action

The class 10 school question paper of Maldah Ramkrishna Mission Vivekananda Vidya Mandir has stirred a controversy for asking to show Azad Kashmir on the Indian map. The board of secondary education comes up with test papers every year, which is a mix of questions from various schools. The board test paper has published this question paper as well along with questions from other schools.

Speaking to News18, the chief of the West Bengal board of secondary education, Ramanuj Ganguly said, “This is a mistake which has now come to our knowledge. We will be giving our statement on our website also. We have asked the school what led to this. With the guidelines of the board, let me assure you, we will take strict action against these people. There is generally no scope for editing, but from now we will be more cautious, and that message has been given out as well."

The BJP has slammed the state government. While speaking to News18, MOS education Subhas Sarkar said, “The person who has set up this paper is anti-national. I would ask the state government to take immediate action against this. This government believes in appeasement that’s why this is happening. Will ask the government to withdraw all test papers containing this."

On the other hand, the general secretary of TMC Kunal Ghosh has said, “This is done by a particular individual, and the government has already taken strict action. We condemn such a thing. We consider Kashmir to be very much part of India."

As per the official notice issued by the board, “There has been an inadvertent error regarding the history test paper of page 132. The first option for map pointing should be read as ‘Kashmir’ instead of ‘Azad Kashmir’. Further, any/all other questions related to the option of ‘Azad Kashmir’ are hereby being dropped from consideration/use from Test Papers Madhyamik (Secondary), 2022-23. Inconvenience cause if sincerely regretted."

