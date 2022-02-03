West Bengal Schools Re-Open Today; CM Mamata Banerjee Chairs Meeting on Durga Puja 2022

The third wave of Covid-19 had forced the West Bengal government to opt for a partial lockdown in January. However, the state government allowed the gradual and restricted opening of certain public places, following a sudden drop in the number of infections.

And now, on Thursday, schools and other educational institutions started reopening. All government-run schools are currently open for students of classes VIII to XII.

The schools, colleges and universities of the state were all closed on March 16, 2020. Classes from IX to XII were started on 12th February 2021. But schools were closed again from April 20. After a few more times of re-opening and closing, they were last closed on January 3, 2022.

This did not go down well with most parents and guardians of students. Last month, there were protests across the state and many cases were filed against the state government for shutting schools. Finally, the Chief Minister announced that schools and colleges and universities from class VIII to class XII will be open from February 3.

Besides the opening of schools, the chief minister has made another announcement. On February 3, CM Mamata Banerjee held a meeting of state officials for the first time after the pandemic broke out. According to reports, she met the District Magistrates, the Superintendent of Police and the Additional Chief Secretary of each department, along with the Chief Secretaries.

Banerjee made an important announcement about this year’s Durga Puja. She said, “There will be a procession from Shyambazar on September 1 at 1 pm. Our city Kolkata will be thanking UNESCO for giving recognition to the biggest festival in the state. People from all over the state will take part in the rally. There will also be a Puja Carnival on Red Road."

