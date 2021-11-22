West Bengal Schools Reopening: Classes 9 to 12 on Alternative Days, Check Important Guidelines

The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) has announced physical classes for students of 9 to 12 will now be held on alternative days. As per the latest notice released by the board, dated November 21, classes will now be held on alternative days. While classes 10 and 12 will be held on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, classes 9 and 11 will be on Tuesday and Thursday.

The notice stated that academic classes will be conducted from 10:50 am to 4:30 pm across all districts except in the hill sub-division of Darjeeling and Kalimpong. Academic classes in schools of these hill sub-divisions will commence from 9:30 am to 3 pm from Monday to Friday.

In its previous notice, WBBSE had announced that classes for 9 to 12 will be held throughout the week, except Sunday, however, acting on the feedback the board received from the stakeholders, have now made the changes to the schedule.

The board has also instructed schools to conduct an awareness and feedback session every Saturday for the parents and guardians. It was stated that the Commissioner of School Education has to ensure the presence of senior education officers in these feedback sessions. WBBSE emphasised that this setting be made “operational immediately" and must continue until further notice.

Schools in West Bengal re-opened on November 16. with a limited capacity. As per the guidelines, attending offline classes is not compulsory and students must bring parental consent. Students will have to wear masks, follow social distancing guidelines and maintain other COVID-19 appropriate behaviour. Several schools have set up isolation rooms and have asked parents to update the health status of their wards on a daily basis.

Schools across the country were shut down in March 2020 owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, after more than a year-long COVID-induced lockdown, several states including Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Bihar have already re-opened schools in a phased manner. The school authorities are ensuring that all COVID-19 guidelines, issued by both central and state governments, are adhered to.

