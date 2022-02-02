West Bengal Schools to Reopen Tomorrow: Sanitization Begins Today, SOP Released

Schools in West Bengal will reopen for classes 8 to 12 from February 3. All practical and theoretical classes will begin for students who are set to appear for the board exams this year. All teaching and non-teaching staff can meanwhile go back to schools from February 2 onwards.

Hostels are allowed to reopen but the concerned schools will have to take the decision of whether or not to rejoin hostels, no authorities can force students to stay in hostel rooms, according to the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) released by West Bengal board Kalyanmoy Ganguly.

Not just schools, colleges, and universities will also reopen in West Bengal on February 3, CM Banerjee had announced on Monday. “COVID-19 situation in Bengal has improved. Schools will reopen on February 3 for classes 8 to 12. Colleges, universities, polytechnics, and ITIs will also restart offline classes on the same day. We are not reopening primary schools right now," Banerjee said, as per news agency PTI.

Students attending on-campus classes will have to reach half an hour before the classes commence. Further, all schools will remain open from Monday to Saturday, and all students, staff, and teachers will have to adhere to strict Covid-19 protocols including maintaining social distancing, wearing masks at all times, and using sanitiser.

The board has also asked parents and guardians to create awareness about the Covid-19 protocols.

Following the announcement, the West Bengal higher education department asked heads of universities and colleges to sanitise their campuses by February 2. It also directed the district magistrates to ensure that by February 2 the schools are sanitised. The Paray Sikshalay programme will be held along with normal classes, TMCP state president Trinankur Bhattacharya had said.

