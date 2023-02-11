The West Bengal Board of Primary Education (WBBPE) has declared the result of the West Bengal Teacher Eligibility Test (WB TET) 2022. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check and download the result from the official website at wbbprimaryeducation.org or wbbpeonline.com. The total pass percentage has beem recorded at 24.31 per cent.

The WB TET 2022 was conducted on December 11. A total of 6.19 lakh candidates appeared for the exam out of which 1.50 lakh candidates qualified. As many as 177 candidates have been placed between ranks 1 and 10. A total of 69408 female candidates and 81077 male candidates have appeared for the exam.

WB TET 2022 Result: How to Check

Step 1: Visit the official website of WBTET

Step 2L Click on the WBTET 2022 result link on the home page.

Step 3: Enter your login details.

Step 4: The WB TET 2022 result will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download and take a print out for future reference.

The WB TET 2022 provisional answer key was released on January 10. The candidates had raised objections on the answer key from January 13 to 17. To raise objection, candidates were asked to pay Rs 500 per question to challenge the provisional answer key.

The exam was held in 1460 exam centres across the state. WBTET 2022 was conducted on December 11. The exam was held to fill up 11,000 vacancies for the posts of primary teachers up to class 5. The West Bengal TET was conducted amid strict security arrangements. In a bid to make sure that no cheating is done during the exam, the government had issued a circular prior to the exam to stop internet in six districts from morning 11 am to 2 pm to prevent cheating. The exam was administered in a single shift from noon to 2:30 pm.

