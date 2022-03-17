West Bengal Uccha Madhyamik Exams Datesheet Changed, No Exams Between April 6 to 15

The West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has changed the class 12 board exams schedule due to the by-polls. The by-polls in Asansol and Ballygunge will take place on April 12. Taking to media, Banerjee said, “HS will now happen on April 2, 4, 5 & then April 16th and onward. There will be no exam between April 6 & 15’."

The class 12 board examinations were scheduled to be held from April 2-26.

Earlier, Banerjee had said, “Higher Secondary Examinations are approaching but the by-election dates are coinciding with the exams. There may be a change in the dates of the examinations. Let me see, I will have a discussion on it."

The TMC has fielded Shatrughan Sinha in the Asansol constituency and Babul Supriyo in the Ballygunge seat. The CPI(M) has named Saira Shah Halim in Ballygunge and Partha Mukherjee in Asansol. The BJP is yet to name its candidates.

The bypoll was necessitated in the Asansol constituency as Babul Supriyo resigned as the BJP MP after joining the TMC. The Ballygunge seat is going to the by-elections as incumbent MLA and state minister Subrata Mukherjee died in November last year.

