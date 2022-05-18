West Bengal's Former Education Minister Named in Recruitment Irregularities, to Face CBI

West Bengal’s former Education Minister Partha Chatterjee will be questioned by CBI over irregularities in SSC group C, Group D, and teacher recruitment. Partha will face CBI questioning around 6 PM on May 18.

Single Bench of Calcutta HC directs former education minister and TMC leader Partha Chatterjee to appear before CBI. Earlier single bench directed CBI enquiry also questioned the role of the then Education Minister. State government, however, at that time moved Division bench to get respite .

Now, Division bench too has upheld the judgement on single bench . Division Bench of Calcutta High court observes that the move is necessary for the sake of “natural justice" to the aggrieved petitioners.

Court recommends that Chatterjee, state parliamentary affairs minister, be removed from his position in the wake of his prima facie involvement in the scam. The recommendation have been made before Governor and Chief Minister

The Division Bench of Calcutta HC withdraws its earlier stay order on SSC recruitment orders of Single Bench. Returns all documents and the Justice Ranjit Bag Committee Report, which found irregularities in Group C recruitment in schools, to the Single Bench for further judicial processes.

High Court had observed that high ranking officials of the state are prima facie found to be involved in the recruitment scam. The name of former education minister Partha Chatterjee also got dragged into the matter.

Now, the state government has decided to move Supreme Court challenging this order.

Meanwhile, the Single Bench of Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay has ordered four out of five members of the SSC recruitment monitoring committee to appear before CBI to face questions by 4 pm today.

Bench directs the fifth member of the committee and its chief advisor, Dr SP Sinha, to file an affidavit of his assets by 1 PM on May 20. Court gives green signal to CBI to arrest Sinha if he is found to be not cooperating with the probe.

Interestingly now Education MoS Minister Paresh Adhikary will be interrogated by CBI and also former Education Minister Partho Chatterje too will be interrogated in SSC recruitment case . Two Ministers of Bengal now will be interrogated by CBI

Court gives green signal to CBI to arrest Chatterjee if he is found to be not cooperating with the probe.

