West Bengal's Neighborhood Classes Held Amid Unhealthy Environments, Parents Complaint

On the first day of ‘Paray Shikshalaya’ is an open-air classroom initiative launched by the West Bengal government, 32 lakh students in about 78,000 centres across the state have attended classes in the schools in their neighborhood. At some places classes were organized on the roof or in the dining hall of schools while at others classes were held in parks.

Parents, however, complained that the condiction is not sanitary for kids and demanded reopening of schools. Many parents in Purulia and Bankura complained that the students fell ill while studying in the open ground under the sunlight. Some have demanded to reduce the number of classes if necessary and make arrangements for teaching in classrooms of schools.

Arrangements were made to teach on a ground by Sarada Hindi Primary School in Durgapur. However, as the ground was not clean, classes were held under the trees with alternative arrangements. Schools which do not have open-air spaces conducted the classes in neighbourhood parks and grounds. Local councilors and MLAs helped set up infrastructure in such parks like putting up makeshift shades and chairs.

In Bairatiguri No.1 SC Primary School, Bhawal Para, Dhupguri in North Bengal guardians complained that the neighbourhood classes were organized in a very unhealthy environment. Parents demand for re-open of schools. They don’t want to send their children in such shabby places. Parents alleged that under the open sky, students have been arranged to study in a teak forest, surrounded by jungle bushes and infestation of snakes and insects.

One guardian name Parmita Gharami said "The students are studying in the middle of a forest and the students need to cross the road on the river bank about 500 meters away to get their mid day meal. In such situation, accidents can happen at any time and even insects can bite, so we want school should be re-opened soon for the comfort and safety of the students."

Another parent said, “I am very satisfied that students are doing classes inside the school." On the very first day, Bhabanipur branch of Mitra Institution school classes were organized in the schoolyard. Harish Park is next to the school. But most of the parents did not agree to take their children there. They consider the school premises as a safe place."

West Bengal government on Monday, February 7 launched this ‘Paray Shikshalaya’ – an open-air classroom in the neighbourhood programme – for students from classes 1 to 7. The aim of this initiative is to encourage students who dropped out of school during the Covid-19 pandemic to continue their education. The group study initiative is a release for students who have been locked in their homes for a long now. Cooked mid-day meals are also available.

The ‘Paray Shikshalaya’ program has been carried out in the adjoining areas of most of the schools in Malda, North and South Dinajpur, Coochbehar, Jalpaiguri and Alipurduar districts.

In many schools, classes from 8th to 12th are running with the ‘Paray Shikshalaya’. While students in classes 9th to 12th have been vaccinated and allowed to attend schools.

