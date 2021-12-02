What Economy Slump? From BHU to Guwahati IITians Bag Packages in Crores on Day 1 of Placements

The placement season has just started in IITs and not only is there a rise in the number of offers but the number of students getting high-end packages has gone up. Not just in the top IITs situated in Delhi and Bombay but new-age IITs like Mandi have also recorded a jump in salaries offered. IIT BHU, IIT Guwahati and IIT Bombay are among a few from where students have got packages worth Rs 2 crore. Top packages are coming from US-based firms, however, domestic companies have also seen a rise in salary offered.

At IIT BHU, five students got selected at Uber which is one of the top firms in the US. Out of the five selected candidates, one of them has bagged an offer in the US office of the firm and received a package worth Rs 2.05 crore. At IIT BHU’s first phase of placements, 55 companies gave 232 offer letters to the students with an average package of 32.89 lakhs per annum and a minimum of Rs 12 lakhs.

At IIT Guwahati, on the first day of placement, a top international offer of Rs 2 crore. The top domestic offer on day one too was recorded at Rs 1.2 crore.

At IIT-Roorkee too, the highest package is at Rs 2.15 core. This too is an international package. Three students have received packages in the range of Rs 1.30 crore to Rs 1.8 crore from India-based companies. This is a huge rise from last year when the highest domestic package at IIT Roorkee was Rs 80 lakh and the highest package offered by the international firms was at Rs 69.05 lakh.

A total of 11 students have got packages worth more than Rs 1 crore on the first day of the placement. Among the top recruiters here are Amazon, Apple, Mercedes Benz among others.

At India’s top-ranking IIT in Madras, a total of 176 offers have been made by 34 companies during day one’s session on December 1. This is higher than any of the preceding academic years, claimed the press release by the IIT-Madras. As many as 11 students from IIT-Madras have got international offers.

Prof. T. G. Sitharam, director at IIT Guwahati, said that the significantly higher number of placements and package this year is a result of the “hard work of these students who have remained calm and composed even during these most uncertain phases of their lives and is definitely an encouraging indication that we are on a recovery path steadily".

