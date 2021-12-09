What is Chief of Defence Staff? How to Become CDS Officer

The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) is the military head of the chiefs of staff committee of the Indian Armed Forces. It is the highest-ranking officer in the Indian military. It is also the principal staff officer and chief military adviser to the Minister of Defence. The CDS officer also heads the Department of Military Affairs.

For becoming a CDS, one will have to appear for the recruitment examination conducted by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). Those willing to appear for the entrance exam must have completed graduation and must be within the age of 19 to 25 years. The exam is conducted for recruitment to the Indian Military Academy (IMA), Officers Training Academy OTA), Indian Naval Academy (INA), and Indian Air Force Academy (AFA).

>Also read| >Farewell Gen Bipin Rawat: A Look Back at the Life & Times of India’s First CDS

Advertisement

Candidates are selected on the basis of a written exam followed by an interview round. The exams are held for two hours. The exams feature questions from English, general knowledge, and mathematics. The INA, IMA and AFA written exams consist of 300 marks while the OTA exam has 200 marks. There is a negative mark of 0.33 for every wrong attempt.

Those selected will be called for training. The training period differs for the various posts. For the Indian Military Service, it is 18 months, for the Indian Naval Academy, it is for 37 to 40 months, and for the Indian Air Force Academy, it is 74 months.

>Read| Indian Army Technical Graduate Recruitment 2021: Apply for 40 posts, Salary up to Rs 2.25 Lakh

Bipin Rawat was the first CDS officer. He took office on January 1, 2020, until his death on December 8 in a Mi-17V5 chopper crash. He along with his wife Madhulika and 11 Army and IAF personnel which included the aircrew died in the helicopter crash while on their way to the Defence Services Staff College (DSSC) at Wellington from Sulur in Tamil Nadu where he was scheduled to give a lecture.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.