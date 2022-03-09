What is Next for Ukraine-Return Medical Students? Experts Suggest 3 Ways Out

Ukraine-Return students of Tamil Nadu said that their medical studies were hampered by the Russian-Ukraine war and have requested the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Stalin to take steps to continue their medical studies in Tamil Nadu.

According to the data provided by the state government to the Centre, there are more than 2000 students from Tamil Nadu who were studying in Ukraine. So far 1,038 Tamil Nadu students have been rescued from war-torn Ukraine. A further 140 Tamil students are in Delhi while they are to be picked up sooner, informed Minister for Minorities Welfare and Non-Resident Tamils Welfare, Masthan.

Absorbing such a high number of candidates in state-based colleges could be a challenging task for the government.

Speaking to News18, Educationalist Jayaprakash Gandhi said, “Considering the well-being of the students, there are a couple of possibilities. The National Medical Commission (NMC) can conduct an eligibility test for the returnees and those students who qualify for the examination can be allocated seats in the medical colleges".

Due to the Pandemic situation for the past two years, the medical students who returned from China and the Philippines are also pursuing online education in India. If Ukraine returned students are accommodated, these students too might demand similar exemption, fear experts.

“If these evacuated students are given a medical seat here. The Ukraine-Return students are focused important as this is an international concern. Thus, these students can be guided with other career opportunities like Biomedical Engineering, Paramedical courses, Veterinary medicine etc," JP Gandhi said.

“Second possibility could be, the state government must form a committee in wartime terms to inspect the medical college facilities and teaching facilities. Otherwise, the medical quality standard of the state might be at the threat as it cannot be compromised, eventually ending up in legal problems. Thus, it is in the hands of the state government to form a committee immediately and as per the norms derived by the committee, the students must be guided," Gandhi added.

In a Tweet, “What’s going to be future of Indian Students returning from Ukraine? Going to be very challenging including legal challenges to accommodate these students in Govt medical & Self Fin medical colleges. Under what fees structure can they be accommodated?", JP Gandhi questioned.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin wrote to Prime Minister Modi, urging to take immediate steps to help medical students returning home from war-torn Ukraine to continue their studies in India.

