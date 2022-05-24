What Is Quad Fellowship Which PM Modi Asks Youth to Pursue to Become Next Gen Leaders?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a video message encouraged students to take up QUAD fellowship. The fellowship, claims PM will be a “great opportunities" for students pursuing graduate and doctorate programmes in science, technology, and mathematics. It will also lead to “academic excellence" and “people to people connect" between QAD nations and help students “join next generation of STEM leaders and innovators building a better future for the humanity."

But what is the QUAD fellowship?

Leaders of Quad countries on Tuesday launched the QUAD Fellowship - a first-of-its-kind scholarship programme designed to build ties among the next generation of scientists and technologists from the four member nations - Australia, India, Japan, and the United States.

In September last year, at Quad Leaders’ Summit, Biden said, “We are launching a new Quad fellowship for students from each of our Quad countries to pursue advanced degrees in leading STEM programmes here in the United States, representing an investment in leaders, innovators and pioneers of tomorrow."

The President of United Sattes, Joe Biden, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and their counterparts Anthony Albanese and Fumio Kishida from Australia and Japan, respectively launched the fellowship that will sponsor 25 students per year from each Quad country to pursue masters and doctoral degrees at leading Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) universities in the US.

Prime Minister Modi encouraged Indian students to apply for the Quad Fellowship programme in a video message.

“Quad Fellowship launched! A first-of-its-kind scholarship program that will bring together the top minds of Australia, India, Japan, and the United States in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics," Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi tweeted. The Fellowship will sponsor 100 students per year - 25 from each Quad country - to pursue masters and doctoral degrees at leading STEM graduate universities in the United States.

“Will develop a network of experts committed to advancing innovation and collaboration across sectors," Bagchi said in another tweet.

