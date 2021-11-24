Interested in a Career in Cryptocurrency? Know How to Build Career in Blockchain, Crypto, NFTs

Blockchain is a revolutionary technology that is popularly known as the backbone of digital cryptocurrencies, which have been generating incredible hype in the last decade. So what exactly is blockchain and how can you build a career around it?

Just like you need not know what propels a car forward to drive it, you don’t have to know the blockchain process to use it. But learning about blockchain and getting a grasp on its basics is not only a good thought, but it can also enhance your chances of starting your career in blockchain technology.

How to build a career in blockchain

Blockchain technology has a rising number of uses in today’s digital era. In layman’s terms, blockchain is an encoded, detached database that records data similar to a computerized record of any exchanges, transactions, contracts, etc. It becomes a valuable tool in the financial sector as the users directly access and carry on transactions without the contribution of any third party. Such transactions are carried out steadily by encrypting user information. The main benefit of the technology is that it rarely faces the issues of a data breach.

Building a career in blockchain won’t be an easy mission. But with an appropriate guideline, you can learn how to fasten your future for good. First of all, you need to discover the essentials of blockchain technology. Secondly, start developing your cross-discipline: broad skills.

Next, cross-discipline skills are a must for potential career opportunities for blockchain. Even if you are on a blockchain developer career path, you should still require sharpening your abilities. So skills like thinking, analyzing, agile, adaptability, and market predictions are essential. If you can couple these with your technical abilities, you’ll surely get a stable blockchain career

Understand how different blockchain platform works

This step is for both technical and non-technical job positions. From a technical point of view, you need to understand exactly how multiple platforms work. As not all blockchains work the same way, figuring out the essential patent is vital.

It is one of the highest-paying jobs in the blockchain niche at present. In reality, there’s a high demand for expert blockchain developers/professionals but not enough resources to preserve a balance. Basically, you’ll be working as a full-stack developer. In reality, you can get a hefty sum of blockchain developer salary for that position.

Why should you go for a career in blockchain

A career in this field ensures better pay and the hiring rates are higher. Basically, in every other industry, the hire rate varies from time to time, based on the situation and market circumstances. In fact, when there’s a new aspect in the marketplace, there’s always a rise in the hire rate. So, there are constantly new career opportunities in blockchain.

As there weren’t any before defined traditional positions particularly for blockchain, companies build their own form of employee positions. Besides, you will get to work in an enterprise environment with high-end professionals. Blockchain is not going anywhere anytime soon. After analyzing the market, we can authentically say that it’s here to stay. More so, it will get even higher-flying in the future.

>— Authored by Vijay Pravin Maharajan, Founder & CEO, bitsCrunch

