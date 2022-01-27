What is Universe Made of? IIT Delhi Professors to Help School Kids Answer in SciTech Lecture Series

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi will conduct the fifth lecture for school students under the SciTech Spins Lecture Series on January 29. Speakers will throw light on the world of elementary particles during the lecture titled ‘The Building Blocks of Matter: From Particles to Strings.’

The lecture will focus on fundamental building blocks of nature and the laws of physics, which govern their behaviour. The contributions that lead to the current understanding of particle physics and questions that still puzzle the scientific community will be highlighted, said the institute.

>Also read| IIT Delhi’s Honorary Professor Conferred With Padma Shri Award 2022

Advertisement

“The world we see is made up of atoms. However, the atom is not a fundamental object. It is made up of protons and neutrons inside the nucleus and the electrons revolving around it. If one looks closer into the protons and neutrons, we find they are made up of mysterious particles called quarks. Thus, the quarks and the electrons constitute the elementary building blocks of nature. But nature works in mysterious ways. It made two more copies of the electrons and the quarks, and this constitutes the world of elementary particle physics," said IIT Delhi.

It is the second part of the series ‘Unraveling Nature: From the Galaxies to the Quantum Realm’. Prof Abhishek Muralidhar Iyer and Prof Tarun Sharma from the Department of Physics, IIT Delhi will address the students. The lecture will also be live streamed on IIT Delhi’s official YouTube channel.

>Read| Flipkart, IIT Delhi to Conduct Joint Research in Social Commerce

SciTech Spins is an academic outreach initiative by the institute for school students especially from classes 9 to 12. IIT Delhi will provide e-certificates to all registered students nominated by their respective schools who attend the lecture.

The institute will also invite these students to ‘Open House’, an annual intellectual fest organised by IIT Delhi, which provides an ideal platform for school students to connect with some of the leading researchers in the field of science and technology.

Advertisement

Schools will be able to reach out to associate dean, academic outreach, and new initiatives, IIT Delhi (adoni@iitd.ac.in; acadoutreach@iitd.ac.in) to nominate their students for the SciTech Spins lecture series.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.