What is World Studying Online? Blockchain Application, Advice on Efficiency Most Opted Courses

The number of people taking to digital modes of learning is increasing exponentially but what is it that the world is studying in the digital space? Udemy - one of the largest ed-tech platforms in India in its Global Workplace Learning Skills Index revealed that so far in 2022, lessons on decentralized applications for blockchain and work efficiency were the leading courses among global learners in technology and power skills domains, respectively.

The blockchain-related technology skills, such as DApp and Binance are seeing more than a 450% increase in usage compared to Q4 of 2021, while power skills, like efficiency (98% increase) and personal success (92% increase) also continue to gain focus among those seeking to sharpen their leadership capabilities, revealed the report.

Advertisement

The report also highlighted numerous country-specific trends in employee learning, are -

Japan

1 Coaching

2 Cloud Computing

3 Financial Statement

Germany

1 Sass

2 PstgreSQL

3 Coding Interview

Canada

1 Cucumber Software

2 Oracle SQL

3 Sharepoint

Australia

1 Swift

2 Data Structures

3 iOS Development

Spain

1 Next.js

2 Human Resources

3 Sass

Top skills that are surging in India (percentage represents an increase in consumption compared to previous quarter):

1 Oracle Fusion HCM with 712% rise

2 Warehouse Management with 256% rise

3 Google Looker with 213% rise

4 Robot Framework with 206% rise

Advertisement

5 Payments with 181% rise

Overall top 10 surging Power Skills across the Globe according to the Udemy report were -

Top 10 tech skills in demand across the world, according the Udemy report are as follows -

Advertisement

Irwin Anand, MD, Udemy India, said, “With the changing ecosystem in India, the demand for upskilling and reskilling has increased over the past few years. India is a hub for technical talent, and to stay relevant, organizations should provide employees with continuous skill-based learning opportunities. With the ongoing pandemic situation, huge demand has been observed in the IT & Software segment."

At end of 2021, according to Coursera, most in-demand upskilling courses or Indians were Data Analytics Course by Google, UX Design by Google, Project Management Course by Google, IT Support course by Google, and IBM’s Data Science Course.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.