What Makes A School Great? Educationist Explains

Education plays a significant role in determining a person’s personality and approach to life’s challenges. The first and foremost attribute that parents look for when searching for a decent school for their child is whether they maintain a high academic standard, highlights educationist Francis Joseph.

He has put out a tweet that lists the key indicators that drive a great school. Among the parameters include a school’s commitment towards a positive school culture that emphasises teaching, learning, and achievement as well as the overall development of students is another crucial concept that it must uphold.

High-performing teachers who are well-motivated and also guide their pupils and ensure that they are given the appropriate pedagogical approach for their studies are typically found in great schools, Joseph added.

Moving on to students, great schools make sure that each student is prepared to assume accountability for their own learning, self-efficacy, and confidence because these traits are essential not just for success in the classroom but also for success in the long run. How can we overlook assessment, the key idea in education? Effectively planned assessment strategies and student evaluations also significantly impact the institution, he added.

Joseph’s indicators also emphasised that great schools usually incorporate all the necessary components, such as the inclusion of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), technology and sufficient resources for a good learning and teaching environment. They also follow the idea of regular parent interactions for feedback, efficient financial management, health safety and wellness of children and employees, and many such things to maintain quality.

