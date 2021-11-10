When will Delhi University Reopen? Here's What Officials Say

At a time when several student bodies are seeking physical reopening of campus, an official from the Delhi University clarified that campus cannot be reopened till the time the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) allows 100 per cent seating capacity.

While talking to the media, the senior Delhi University official on Tuesday added that they will hold a meeting after 10 days to decide on campus reopening.

“How can we reopen until and unless the DDMA allows 100 per cent seating capacity. Sixty per cent of students of the university are from outside Delhi. We can’t ask them to come here, stay in a hostel and take online classes since only 50 per cent seating capacity is allowed," Delhi University Registrar Vikas Gupta told PTI.

He said that till the time DDMA gives clear guidelines on 100 per cent seating capacity, they cannot take any decision on complete reopening.

The university resumed laboratory classes for final year undergraduate and postgraduate students from September 16 but the attendance has been thin. Students and teachers have been demanding the reopening of campus.

In the last few months, several student associations have come forward demanding the reopening of campus. Many also took to social media platforms lamenting their dissatisfactions with online classes and exams. Stating that online exams are just a “formality" students have been requesting the university authorities to reopen physical classes.

