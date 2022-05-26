WhiteHat Junior Claims to Offer Kids Data From Live Satellite to Study Space Science

WhiteHat Jr to offer data from a live satellite for its students to encourage space exploration and give a first-hand experience in space science. The satellite, named Ayana, has been developed by space service organisation EnduroSat with inputs and expertise by the edtech. It was part of the payload carried by the SpaceX Falcon 9 rideshare rocket, launched on May 25 from Cape Canaveral, Florida, USA, claims the edtech.

Students will get a unique opportunity to track and monitor Ayana’s journey in real-time through an exclusive 90-degree camera. They will be able to observe Earth’s landscapes and weather as well as understand the correlation between power and sun sensor values. They could also simulate satellite behaviour by tinkering with the sensor values.

Before accessing Ayana, students will be required to possess a basic understanding of coding to ensure that they are able to unlock the true potential of the programme. “It will create a one of a kind applied science opportunity for thousands of students who will be able to send commands to, and access data from a live satellite operating in space," said the edtech platform.

Advertisement

Ayana is a result of the edtech’s “Code A Satellite" programme, which was designed its students to ideate, create, and explore space with the help of the satellite, it said.

Speaking about the initiative, Ananya Tripathi, WhiteHat Jr CEO said, “We always believe in creativity, exploration and innovation - beyond the limits. Satellite and space technology are often considered out of reach and difficult to access by students. With the Code a Satellite programme, we will be able to democratise space technology and provide our students with an exceptional opportunity to interact with an orbiting satellite in real time. We are confident this will excite and encourage thousands of brilliant young minds across the globe and help them code like space scientists as they build their projects."

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.