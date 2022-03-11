Who Are The CM Elects of UP, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa, Manipur? Know Their Educational Qualification

The assembly elections of 2022 saw the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) sweeping the polls with winning the Chief Minister seats at Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa, and Manipur. While Arvind Kejriwal’s Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) took over Punjab. While the Chief Minister elects from UP, Goa, Manipur, and Punjab have already won the polls and have made their place, there’s a big question mark on who will be Uttarakhand’s CM with BJP’ Pushkar Singh Dhami losing the seat at Khatima. Here’s a look at the CM elects and their educational qualification.

Uttarakhand

Out of the total 70 seats in Uttarakhand, BJP has won 47 seats. A single party needs to win 36 seats to form government in the state. Congress has got 19 seats. Harish Rawat — Congress’ CM candidate — was defeated by BJP candidate Mohan Singh Bisht from the Lalkuan seat.

Bhuwan Chandra Kapri: Congress who defeated Dhami at Khatima by a margin of over 6,500 votes is a graduate who has studied LLB from Kumaon University, Nainital.

Pushkar Singh Dhami: Dhami, who was chosen as Uttarakhand’s CM last July after Tirath Singh Rawat’s resignation has lost his seat at Khatima this time. Born in the Tundi village of Pithoragarh district, he graduated from Lucknow University and later pursued LLB from the same there.

Dhan Singh Rawat: In the race for BJP’s CM candidate, Rawat was born in Pauri Garhwal and educated at a school in the village. He later completed his master’s and doctoral degrees from Hemwati Nandan Bahuguna Garhwal University.

Satpal Maharaj: Another CM candidate, Maharaj was born in Kankhal in Haridwar district, and went to St George’s College, Mussorie for his graduation.

Trivendra Singh Rawat: Also a BJP candidate for CM’s post, Rawat completed his master’s degree in journalism from Birla Campus in Srinagar which is affiliated to the Hemwati Nandan Bahuguna Garhwal University.

Ganesh Joshi: He won the Mussoorie assembly constituency after defeating Congress’s Godawari Thapli and is running for the race of CM. He was born in Meerut where his father worked with the Indian Army. He is a 10th pass.

Uttar Pradesh

Yogi Adityanath: The Uttar Pradesh CM has cleared his election test by winning the Gorakhpur urban with 1,02,062 votes. He will now return to the office for a second consecutive term. He had completed his bachelor’s degree in mathematics from the Hemwati Nandan Bahuguna Garhwal University.

Punjab

Bhagwant Mann: Formerly a comedian, Mann defeated Congress candidate Dalvir Singh Goldy at the Dhuri assembly constituency. He is now the CM elect of the AAP. Born in Satoj village of Sangrur district, Punjab, he enrolled for graduation from Shaheed Udham Singh Government College, Sunam, however, many reports claim that he dropped out of college.

Manipur

N Biren Singh: Following his spectacular win in the Heingang constituency with 24,814 votes in his favour, he will once again taking the CM seat in Manipur. He began his career as a footballer and later joined the Border Security Force (BSF). After that, he became an editor at the vernacular daily Naharolgi Thoudang wherein he worked from 1992 to 2001.

Goa

Pramod Sawant: Goa CM and BJP candidate Sawant won by a small margin of 666 votes at the Sanquelim constituency by defeating Congress candidate Dharmesh Sanglani. He served as the CM of Goa following the death of sitting CM Manohar Parrikar in 2019. Sawant is an Ayurveda medical practitioner by profession. He did his Bachelor of Ayurveda, Medicine, and Surgery from Ganga Education Society’s Ayurvedic Medical College in Kolhapur and completed his PG in the master of social work from the Tilak Maharashtra University at Pune.

