Who is Khan Sir? What is His Role in RRB NTPC, Group D Protests

Youtuber with 14.5 million followers, ‘Khan Sir’ has been under the radar of Police and investigating agencies after the RRB NTPC protest took a violent turn on January 26. The teacher is being accused of instigating students. A famous Youtuber, Khan Sir teaches current affairs and general awareness to students for different recruitment exams including Railways, NDA, Navy, CDS, Banking among others. He goes by the name ‘Khan sir’ and his real name is not revealed.

While Khan Sir shows Patna as his location in his videos, many believe he is from Gorakhpur. His age and other details are not known clearly but reports claim that he was born in 1993. The famous teacher who talks to job aspirants in the local tongue has a mobile app and a website but his personal details are not revealed.

Advertisement

>Read | RRB NTPC Protest: Six Policemen Suspended for Beating Students, 4 Protestors Arrested for Vandalism

He has been talking about the Railway recruitment exams as part of his coaching and one of his videos highlighting loopholes in Railway recruitment exams had gone viral which has allegedly instigated students. An FIR has been filed against him and five other teachers including SK Jha, Navin, Amarnath, Gagan Pratap, and Gopal Verma.

One of the videos by Khan sir has been taken down by Youtube, however, the online teacher claims he never instigated violence and in follow-up videos he can be seen asking students not to protest on January 26 as it is “a day of national pride". He also took the example of farmer protests and said that if students took a similar turn, it would become difficult to support them.

In another video after the incident, he can be seen asking students to call off their Bharat Band protest. He said that railway recruitment should be seen as an RRB issue and Railway Minister and Prime Minister should not be blamed for this. This is in stark contrast to his earlier videos in which he had said that the railway ministry placed an additional burden on students by adding CBT 2 in group D recruitment. This statement has been picked by many including Papu Yadav who claim that Khan sir has been threatened.

Advertisement

Students bodies are not only asking for a fair recruitment as well as want all FIRs to be taken down against students and teachers including Khan sir.

Advertisement

Aspirants who indulged in violence and damaged railway property in several parts of the state on Monday and Tuesday had reportedly claimed that they were encouraged after a video of Khan Sir wherein he was seen instigating them to intensify their protest to cancel the RRB-NTPC exams started doing rounds on social media.

Advertisement

Controversies are not new to Khan sir, he has been famous for making comments on many issues during his classes including his comments on France-Pakistan relations had made him a Twitter trend in May last year.

Protests have also been the way for the RRB NTPC candidates. The notification was first released in 2019, however, due to a large number of applicants (over 1 crore), Railways had to enrol third party agencies to hold exams. After protests, the exam was held in 2019 and the result for the same has been announced after online protests demanding results in 2022. Now, the CBT 2 and further processes have been put on hold due to the current protest alleging irregularities in the exam.

Advertisement

Students claim that RRB has selected fewer students and having a single exam for different job roles ranging from class 12 pass to graduate level students has kept 12th pass at a disadvantageous spot. Further they alleged that with one candidate being selected for multiple spots - subjected to further exams - has reduced number of students being shortlisted for CBT 2.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.