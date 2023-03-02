The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) conducted the class 10 exams from February 14 to 22, and the results will be declared in March on the official website. On March 1, officials from the Bihar board said that the evaluation is underway and will be over by March 12. Meanwhile, reports have surfaced that Bihar has a poor record when it comes to conducting Board exams and attaining efficient results. For the past 10 years, this record has not shown any signs of improvement. Bihar has continuously produced a number of bureaucrats, scientists, academicians and leaders for a long time. Despite that, the state has an embarrassing record when it comes to Board examinations.

If we consider the records of Class 10 Bihar Boards from 2013 to 22, it has never reached a success rate of 90%. The success rate dipped to the lowest 46.66% in 2016 and 50.12 % in 2017 which was a big reason to worry for the Bihar government. For the 2016 results, state education minister Ashok Choudhary told the media that it was totally unexpected. However, he opined that students, who cleared the exams, had the calibre to complete national-level competitive exams.

For the lowest result in 2017, Bihar board chairman Anand Kishor and other officials said that this happened despite several efforts undertaken by them to curtail the use of unfair means in examinations. They used codes for answer sheets and communication gadgets, including mobile phones, inside examination halls, were disallowed.

The class 10 results showed a slight improvement afterwards and the success rate reached 80.59% in 2020. However, it again recorded a slight downfall and reached 79.88% in 2022. The poor condition of government schools and the education mafia causing irregularities in the evaluation of papers have been cited as the reasons for poor performance.

