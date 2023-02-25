A quick look at the admission statistics for Ivy League colleges reveals just how difficult it is to get admitted into one. Each year, only a fraction of applicants (4-8 per cent) are accepted into these schools. With their admission criteria test everything from a student’s academic performance and involvement in extracurricular activities to their ability to think critically and engage with society. While the application process may seem notoriously complex, the key to cracking the code is deceptively simple: differentiate yourself.

Cultivate Self-awareness

Advertisement

The first step toward differentiating oneself is to cultivate self-awareness. Knowing your likes, dislikes, strengths, weaknesses, and aspirations will enable you to identify colleges that align with your needs and goals. Furthermore, self-awareness is critical in crafting a compelling personal narrative through your essays. Don’t wait until the 11th grade to get going. Starting as early as the 9th grade can make the application process much less daunting and increase your chances of securing admission.

Be Action-oriented

Advertisement

Being self-aware is, however, not enough. The next step is to take action. Get involved in extracurricular activities, volunteer with NGOs, apply for internships, or seek leadership roles. Whatever you do, do not spread yourself out too thin. More importantly, do not replicate what someone else did. Just because it worked for them doesn’t mean it would work for you. Be true to yourself, choose what you want, and do it well. While you are at it, don’t be afraid to be bold and outrageous. Follow your instincts, break large projects into smaller parts, build timelines, and dedicate yourself to the task. The impossible will soon become achievable.

Advertisement

Focus on Academics

Advertisement

As you pursue activities outside the classroom, do not leave academics behind. It is essential to have a stellar report card. A couple of slip-ups are excusable, but you must ensure that you’re right up there with the top 5-10 performers in your class. As for standardized testing, take practice tests for both SAT and ACT to choose the appropriate test for yourself. You can also consider sitting for AP exams to showcase your academic potential.

Construct a Coherent and Holistic Application

Finally, it comes down to constructing a coherent and holistic application. Use each part of the form wisely, including the Activities List and the Additional Information section. While writing supplemental essays, ensure you read the question carefully and answer it directly. You are doing something wrong if you find yourself talking about the same experience over and over again. Switch it up. Think of each question as an opportunity to showcase a particular aspect of your personality. Invest your time and energy in developing a meta-narrative, a story that encapsulates all other stories, to create an image of a distinct whole. Do not forget to proofread.

— Written by Rahul Subramaniam - Co-Founder and Managing Director, Athena Education

Read all the Latest Education News here