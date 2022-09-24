Why was LPU Student, Who Died by Suicide, Asked to Leave NIT Calicut?

A 21-year-old student from Kerala had died by suicide at Lovely Professional University (LPU) in Phagwara on September 20. He had taken admission at LPU as a first-year Bachelor of Design student about two weeks back. Agin Dileep left a suicide note, blaming the director of the National Institute of Technology (NIT), Calicut.

The Phagwara police has registered an abetment to suicide case against Prof Krishna under IPC Section 306 after a complaint by the student’s father. Now in a video, Prof Prasad Krishna, first expressed his condolences on the demise of Agin and further explained why he was asked to discontinue his BTech studies.

Stating that Agin took admission in BTech Computer Science Engineering at NIT Calicut in 2018, Prof Prasad Krishna said, “Even after four years of his study at NIT, he could not successfully clear his first year courses. The institute gave him three more chances to clear the backlog courses of the first year." The professor claimed that at the end of his four years of studies in June 2022, Agin could not clear 10 courses from the first and second year of the programme. The courses from the third and fourth year were also to cleared, the Tribune reported him as saying

Prof Prasad Krishna explained that as per the rules and regulations, the institute had no choice but to discontinue Agin’s BTech studies in NIT Calicut. “Agin submitted a request to his departments that he be allowed to continue, but a committee found him to be ineligible for this and put down the request as per academic regulations," he said.

The NIT director also shared details of his meeting with the student. He said that Agin was briefed about having already been given all chances, following which he expressed his interest in doing BDesign course. “I met his father and persuaded him to let him join his passion. I did not know that he had joined the course at LPU in Punjab. It was yesterday that I got to know of it," Prof Prasad Krishna added.

In the note, Agin accused the NIT director of “emotional manipulation". He wrote, “I blame Prof Prasad Krishna for emotionally manipulating me into quitting NITC. I regret my decision so much, I’m being a burden to everyone. I’m sorry but this is it." In another note, the student urged the university to refund his entire college fee, and in the third, he narrated his family’s financial condition.

