At a time when ChatGPT chatbot, an Open AI product is being banned widely in schools globally, International Baccalaureate (IB) has allowed its students to use the text generated by this chatbot in essays. According to the Geneva-based global education organisation, students will not be barred from using artificial intelligence chatbot in their assessments as long as they credit and do not present it as their own work.

Matt Glanville, head of assessment principles and practice at the International Baccalaureate is of the opinion that artificial intelligence software ought not to be seen as a threat but be accepted as part of daily life like other inventions. Glanville was quoted as saying by The Times that ChatGPT should be accepted as part of daily life, like spellcheckers, translation software, and calculators. International Baccalaureate offers multiple high-quality courses to nearly 20 lakh school students worldwide.

Recently, the founder of Infosys, Narayana Murthy also suggested banning the AI-powered chatbot in universities would not be a good idea because it will be useful in enhancing the knowledge of the students. “Well my son introduced me to ChatGPT several months ago and it is a very powerful tool in adding knowledge to people and I think it will become very, very useful. This whole talk about banning ChatGPT in university is not a good idea because the test would be how smart are our youngsters in using Chat GPT to produce very compelling arguments, very compelling articles, very compelling answers," he said.

The ChatGPT, an AI-powered chatbot platform, was launched in November last year. According to the official website of OpenAI, the model interacts in a conversational way and the dialogue format makes it possible for the chatbot to answer follow-up questions.

Since its introduction, ChatGPT has garnered more than 100 million users in a short span of time. The OpenAI product has overtaken Google and Facebook, becoming the fastest-growing consumer application. However, fearing adverse effects on the learning abilities of children, many schools and boards including CBSE banned the use of ChatGPT.

