'Will be Forced to Protest' if NEET PG Counselling Not Started Soon, Resident Doctors to Health Ministry

The NEET-PG counselling 2022 has been rescheduled to include more seats. Students who are awaiting to take part in the counselling process for admission to postgraduate courses across medical colleges, have been left disappointed. The Federation of Resident Doctors’ Association (FORDA) has now written a letter to the health minister stating that in case there is a further delay in the process, they “will be forced to protest against such disrespect and dishonour towards medical education."

The FORDA said that despite a demand for postponement NEET PG 2022 was conducted on May 21. The aspirants had raised “valid facts", but the authorities dismissed all the pleas and went to conduct the exam. Thereafter, the results were announced within 10 days. The process of counselling, however, went to an “indefinite halt for a longer duration" and no information was provided to the students regarding the counselling. MCC later released a tentative schedule to start the counselling form August 10 thereby bringing some relief to the young doctors but again deferred the same a few days before the process was to commence, wrote the association.

Advertisement

Also read| September Academic Calendar: From CUET, JEE Advanced Results to NEET PG Counselling, Major Events This Month

“The reason sated for the delay is more aggrieving, it states that the NMC is in the process of issuing LoPs for the current academic year. It is very distasteful and disheartening knowing about such laid back attitude from a national government body (NMC). We fail to understand the reason for such procedural delays and we stand highly disappointed with this unceremonious attitude leading to distress among aspirants and junior doctors," reads the letter by the association.

It added that the academic session has already been delayed by four to five months, and delaying it further is “highly unfavourable" for medical graduates as well as the “health system of the nation." The association further said that, “In case there happens to be any further delay in the counselling process, then we will be forced to protest…"

Advertisement

The NEET PG counselling has been deferred by two weeks. It was scheduled to begin on September 1 but later postponed. The new dates will be announced soon. The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) in an official notice said, “NEET-PG Counselling 2022 has been rescheduled, in order to include more seats in the counselling for the benefit of the candidates." Last year too, on a similar note, due to a delay in the NEET PG 2021 counselling process, resident doctors had urged the government to expedite the process.

Read all the Latest Education News and Breaking News here