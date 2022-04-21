Will CBSE, CISCE Term 2 Exams be Canceled Due to Rise in Covid-19 Cases? What do Rules Say, What Students Demand?

Will the term two exams for CBSE and CISCE boards be canceled if the number of covid-19 cases increases? Amid rising cases of the coronavirus, a section of students and teachers are demanding to cancel the exams. While the exams are to begin from April 26 onwards, with less than a week to go, are these demands valid?

Going by the rules, there are chances that in case of a high number of coronavirus infections the board’s second term exams might be pushed back or even canceled. When CBSE announced that it will hold two exams, in its official notice, the Board had said that if there is another wave of the covid-19 pandemic, then the final result will be computed based on term 1 exams, and internal assessment.

If this happens, it would not be the first time. In 2021, the board could not hold any exams due to the pandemic. In 2020 as well, the exams had to be stopped mid-way because of the first wave of the covid-19 pandemic. It was after huge disruptions in its examination and assessment system that CBSE had decided to go with not one but two exams for the 2022 batch.

Even though currently the covid-19 situation is not that severe, many students and academicians want the cancelation of term 2 exams. They not only want the term 2 to be canceled but want a major chunk of the final result to be given to the internal assessment.

CBSE had asked schools to collect data from the beginning of the new academic year onwards. Schools were asked to create a student profile for all assessments undertaken over the year. For class 10, three periodic tests, student enrichment, portfolio, and practical work, and speaking listening activities were to be conducted. For class 12 the internal assessment would include unit tests at end of every topic, exploratory activities, practicals, and projects. While CBSE is yet to announce the exact weightage, the term 1, term 2, and internal assessment will combine to create results, as per official information so far.

