Will CBSE Have 2 Board Exams Next Year Academic Year as Well?

As the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is facing backlash for holding two board exams this year and students going all out on social media seeking cancelation of term 2 exams, it is likely that the current batch could be the only batch to have two board exams in a year. CBSE might go back to the annual exam system in the coming year.

For CBSE class 10 and class 12 students for 2022-23 batch, there might be just one exam, as per the usual practice. The board had decided to hold two board exams - term 1 and term 2 - because of the covid-19 pandemic. Since last year CBSE could not hold exams due to the third wave of covid-19 if such a situation would have arisen this year too, the board would have used term 1 score and internal assessment to announce results. With the Covid-19 situation getting better, both term 1 and term 2 exams, as well as internals, will combine to form the final result.

Read | CBSE Likely to Upload 10th, 12th Board Exam 2022 Topper Answer Sheets Online

Advertisement

The Nationaltional Education Policy (NEP) 2022 had suggested holding two board exams, among the two, the latter one could be held to allow students to improve their scores. This is aimed at making the board low-stake. With NEP’s suggestion, it was earlier being assumed that the two board exam system will be continued.

If media reports are to be believed then CBSE had adopted two-term exams as only a “one-time formula" and now it will resume to the annual examination system. But for the next year, the syllabus cut-off will continue. This means, the board will continue to hold exams based on the reduced syllabus. The syllabus for 10th and 12th board exams was curtailed in 2020 by 30 per cent and is likely to continue.

If the board will be held once, and the NEP suggests having improvement score exams, it is likely that after the results, the central board might allow students to appear for exams once again, however, there are no official details on this yet.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.